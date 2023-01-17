Chinese Economy Grows 3% In 2022, Exceeding Market Forecast
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM
ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese economy grew 3% year-on-year in 2022, better than the market forecast but missed the official target of around 5.5%, the country's statistical office revealed on Tuesday.
China's gross domestic product topped 121 trillion Yuan ($17.9 trillion) last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
In 2021, China's growth had improved by 8.4% from 2.2% in 2020.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the world's second-largest economy grew 2.9% year-on-year, slowed from a 3.9% rise in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter figure beat the market estimate of a 1.8% growth.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the Chinese economy stagnated in October-December, data showed.