Chinese economy to provide great dynamism for stability, recovery of world economy: Xi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese economy will provide great dynamism for the stability and recovery of the world economy and broader market opportunities for all countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

The fundamentals of the Chinese economy -- its strong resilience, enormous potential, vast room for maneuver and long-term sustainability -- remain unchanged, Xi noted while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, according to CGTN.

He said no matter how the world will change, China's faith in and its commitment to reform and opening-up will not waver.

China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, and always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order, he said on Wednesday.

The three-day annual conference of BFA is being held at Boao, in China's Hainan Province, under the theme of The World in COVID-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future," according to a statement issued by BFA.

The Annual Conference is an on-site occasion supplemented with online links, where delegates from governments, business, academia and media all over the world will gather and discuss the post-pandemic development agenda for Asia and the world, focusing on green development, innovative development, inclusive development and collaborative development, so as to promote international solidarity and cooperation, the statement mentioned.