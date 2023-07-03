HAVANA, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:The Chinese embassy in Havana opened its doors to the Cuban public over the weekend to mark the 60th anniversary of the UNESCO office on the island.

"China wants to continue to enhance cultural, historical and political ties with Cuba as well as with other countries," Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said in a welcoming speech.

Ma encouraged the visiting Cuban middle school students to continue to study Chinese and serve as a bridge to carry on China-Cuba friendship. The Chinese embassy also organized activities of Chinese culture for the students, such as table tennis and knowledge contests.

The event was also attended by members of the diplomatic corps in Havana, experts, university students and local residents interested in learning the history of the embassy.