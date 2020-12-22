Chinese embassy rebukes British media report on Taiwan issue

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Britain on Tuesday wrote a letter to The Guardian, saying the British media's report of an interview on the Taiwan issue is "inconsistent with a series of facts." The spokesperson said there is only one China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, adding that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China, which is an objective fact and a basic norm governing international relations.The Guardian on Dec. 8 carried a report about an interview with Joseph Wu from Taiwan.

People on both sides of the Taiwan Straits are brothers and sisters of one big family, and the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations is their common aspiration and an irresistible trend, the spokesperson said in the letter, adding that the development of China's mainland is bringing increasing opportunities to Taiwanese compatriots.

"Any attempt to incite cross-Strait confrontation is doomed to failure. The moves by a few separatist forces can neither change the above facts, block the development of relations across the Taiwan Straits, nor reverse the course of peaceful reunification of China," said the letter.