Chinese enterprise to set up gene and cell technology research centre in Pakistan

BEIJING, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A Chinese enterprise in collaboration with a Pakistani partner will market its products as well as set up a gene and cell research and transformation center in Pakistan.

"Initially, Shenyang Biotech and Biomedicine Group will be marketing its products in Pakistan through Dynamic Engineering Automation Group and later on they will establish a research laboratory which will ultimately be transformed into a university," said Badar Uz Zaman, Commercial Consular, Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

"The collaboration between the two companies will be materialized very quickly and we will see the results very soon", he made these remarks while addressing the cloud signing ceremony for the project held simultaneously in China and Pakistan.

Badar Uz Zama remarked that Shenyong Biotech was a strong company specializing in pathogen detection, biological reagent and stem cell etc while Dynamic Engineering and Automation was in market for the last 20 years.

"The setting up of the research centre and the university will facilitate Pakistani students in their research and it will also contribute towards Pakistan's economy as well," he added.

Pakistan, he informed had a strong pharmaceutical industry and currently around 750 pharmaceutical companies were working in Pakistan but they are mostly busy in manufacturing of allopathic medicines.

"We need support from the Chinese side on vaccine, DNA and high technology and since this project is being supported by Liaoning's Provincial Development Reform Commission, we hope to see materialization of project very soon," he added.

He observed that there was much room for improvement in medical technology in Pakistan.

"China has made important contributions to the world's fight against the pandemic, we both sides are optimistic about the prospects for cooperation in the field of health care," he said.

Acknowledging support of Biotech during Pakistan's fight against Covid-19, he said, it was the first company which contacted Pakistan Embassy Beijing and donated PCR kits.

Speaking on occasion, Li Junyuan, Deputy Director of Belt and Road Initiative Construction Promotion Center of National Development and Reform Commission, stressed that this collaboration is an important step for China to continue to actively support Pakistan in responding to the epidemic and improving public health care, and to make new contributions to building a closer, more beneficial and higher-quality China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Chairman Biotech, Prof Yin Xiushan emphasized that the project could provide technical support for the research and development of various pathogen detection kits and rapid testing equipment, and effectively enhance the ability of epidemic prevention and control in Pakistan, which is of great significance.

The cloud conference and signing ceremony was attended by officials from both China and Pakistan, two enterprises, banks and media.