Chinese enterprises donate epidemic prevention materials to Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Some Chinese companies have donated epidemic materials worth more than 10 million Yuan to help Pakistan fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Chen Guangbiao, a well-known entrepreneur, on behalf of Jiangsu Huangpu Renewable Resources Company and Hangzhou Ruili Marketing Management Co. Ltd., together with several other business representatives visted the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and handed over masks, mask production machines, new corona pneumonia rapid detection box and other anti-epidemic materials worth more than 10 million yuan, Xinhuanet reported on Saturday.

They expressed concern and support of the Chinese enterprises and entrepreneurs for the prevention and control of the epidemic in Pakistan.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi and other senior officials attended the handover ceremony.

Ambassador Hashmi expressed deep appreciation for the donations from the Chinese entrepreneurs, and wished China a complete victory over the epidemic, and the Chinese people would always be healthy and safe.

Chen said that donation of anti-epidemic materials to Pakistan was part of the active participation of several Chinese companies in global epidemic prevention and control.

Jiangsu Huangpu Renewable Resources Company will pay close attention to the situation of epidemic prevention and control and continue to provide assistance within its capacity, he added.