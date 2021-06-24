Chinese enterprises donate oxygen concentrators, face masks to Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) ::Chinese enterprises donated oxygen concentrators and face masks to bolster Pakistan's capacity in its ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic at a ceremony held at the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) here on Thursday.

The donation ceremony was especially organised to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China which is being celebrated this year.

Speaking on the occasion, President of CPAFFC, Ambassador Lin Songtian said that as iron-brothers and all-weather strategic partners, Pakistan and China stood together in their fight against the pandemic and extended complete support to each other.

He remarked that 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties marked a new starting point to further elevate bilateral ties to a new pinnacle of bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding.

Reiterating China's support to Pakistan against the pandemic, Ambassador Lin said that both countries would continue their ongoing cooperation for vaccine development and distribution.

Thanking Chinese enterprises for the donations, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haq paid rich tribute to the Chinese people and government for supporting Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted that Pakistan-China closer cooperation during the pandemic has added another glorious chapter to the proud history of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Moin especially appreciated Ambassador Sha Zukang and Lin Songtian for their continued support to Pakistan throughout the pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Sha Zukang, Chairman of China-Pakistan Friendship Association; high ranking Chinese officials from government departments and corporate sector and representatives of media organisations.

It may be mentioned here that the oxygen concentrators and face masks were donated by China Centre for Promoting SME Cooperation and Development, Anhui Health Box Technology Corporation; Jiangsu Jumao Kangwanjia Medical Equipment Corporation, Sinohydro Bureau and Sichuan Normal University.