Chinese Enterprises Organize Training Course For Pakistani Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 11:50 AM

BEIJING, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A training course for Pakistani employees working in Chinese enterprises was organized to improve their technical skills and counter language barriers.

The opening ceremony of the training course organized by Dongguan Polytechnic was held online, China Economic Net reported.

As many as 134 employees of Sino Mall (PVT.) LTD attended the ceremony.

"Sino Mall (PVT.) LTD was founded in 2012 and has become the largest Chinese supply chain enterprise in Pakistan. We have branches in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other major cities in Pakistan." Zargham Abbas, executive director of Sino Mall (PVT.) LTD introduced.

To bring more benefits to Pakistani people, Sino Mall (PVT.) LTD attaches great importance to the development of local teams and the training of local employees.

"It has become an urgent need for us to expand the professional skills of our Pakistani staff. I am very looking forward to the professional training, and hope that all the staff could have a good improvement in knowledge, skills, and practice." "I hope that this kind of training can be carried out on a regular basis," said He Dingxiu, the president of Dongguan Polytechnic, which is one of the best vocational colleges in China and provided a platform for the training.

"It can be built into a series of projects for staff training of Chinese companies or Pak-China joint ventures in Pakistan, so as to promote people-to-people connectivity between the two countries. We hope that in the future, Pakistani staff from more Chinese companies will benefit from such training," he said.

