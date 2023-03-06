UrduPoint.com

Chinese Entrepreneurs Invited To Invest In Pakistan's Shoe Leather Industry

BEIJING, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Consul General of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider has said that Pakistan was rich in leather raw materials, synthetic leather materials, machinery and other related products and hoped that Chinese entrepreneurs could see the development potential and invest in the country's shoe leather industry.

He made these remarks while addressing a video conference on the shoe leather industry organised by the Wenzhou Council for the Promotion of International Trade (WCPIT).

The conference is aiming to encourage Wenzhou's export-oriented enterprises to invest in Pakistan and promote in-depth and effective cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Hussain Haider believed that the seminar provides a good opportunity for the China-Pakistan exchange of shoe leather industry.

Ahmed Fawad Farooq, Secretary General of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturer Association, introduced quality leather products made in Pakistan. Farooq said the Pakistani Government is guiding and supporting its leather industry by providing policies such as exemption of import duties, reduction of regulatory duties and encouragement of automation.

On behalf of the Chinese side, WCPIT vice president Zhu Qianji said that the conference provides a new platform and new opportunities for the development of the leather industry, and further broadens the overseas trade channels of Wenzhou footwear and leather enterprises.

"WCPIT welcomes and is willing to work with the Pakistani Consulate General in Shanghai to connect enterprises from Pakistan and Wenzhou," Zhu said.

According to Wenzhou Shoe Leather Industry Association, Wenzhou is in a critical period from the shoe capital of China to the shoe capital of the world. This seminar will add new development momentum for the city’s international trade of such industry.

During the seminar, enterprise representative introduced the development situation of Wenzhou shoe leather industry. He said that Wenzhou is accelerating the innovation of industrial and supply chains.

A number of well-known enterprises at home and abroad have emerged, gradually forming a development pattern of regional brands cluster and complete industrial chain.

"In the future, with the support of big data and other digital technology, the industry will achieve rapid development and iterative upgrading," he added.

The two sides also had an in-depth discussion on how to de-intermediate Pakistani footwear raw materials into China and how to build a cooperation platform.

