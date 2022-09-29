UrduPoint.com

Chinese Entrepreneurs United To Invest SEZs In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Chinese entrepreneurs united to invest SEZs in Punjab

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan has one of the most free trade and investment regimes in the world and is likely the most free one in South Asia.

The establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is a flagship initiative of the Pakistani government to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Pakistan attaches high importance to its trade and investment relations with China, which is the largest source of foreign direct investment into Pakistan.

"We hope to enhance the understanding of our Chinese friends about Pakistan's investment environment," Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai said.

On the Punjab (Pakistan)-YRD Region (China) Webinar on Investment Opportunities in Targeted SEZs of Punjab - jointly organized by Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai - Jalal Hassan, CEO of PBIT introduced in his opening remarks that there are ten special economic zones in Punjab and more economic zones and enterprises are in the pipeline, CEN reported.

The CEO believes that CPEC is the utmost priority of the government and the people of Pakistan.

He added, "We must also consider trimming a policy on green investments under CPEC as Pakistan will work for the next couple of years on post rehabilitation of Pakistan, which have been severely affected by the floods." Sohail Qadri, Head of China and South East Desk, PBIT, added that Punjab's SEZs are hubs for key industrial sectors such as textile, agriculture, food processing, FMCGetrial Estate Development and Management Company and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company presented the responsibilities, achievements, key projects, service content, preferential policies, etc. of the SEZs in Punjab.

Nearly 50 Chinese companies attended the webinar, where they raised questions about specific land policies, employment policies, and policies for photovoltaic power and energy projects.

The representatives said that Pakistan has specific policies and successful cases in this regard and warmly welcomed Chinese entrepreneurs to invest and do business in Punjab.

