Chinese Envoy Refutes U.S. Accusation Over Xinjiang

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Chinese envoy refutes U.S. accusation over Xinjiang

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A Chinese envoy refuted the U.S. accusation of "genocide" in Xinjiang at a UN General Assembly event here on Friday.

The purpose of Friday's General Assembly event was to observe the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Regrettably, the U.S. representative abused the platform to spread false information and groundless accusation against China for political purposes. China firmly opposes and completely rejects this, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

If the United States truly cares about human rights, it should solve its deep-rooted problems of racial discrimination, social injustice and police brutality; take effective measures to prevent and control COVID-19 and save lives, and ensure a fair global distribution of vaccines, he said.

If the United States truly cares about human rights, it should stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and lift unilateral coercive measures against developing countries; stop the indiscriminate killing of innocent people in overseas military operations and hold the perpetrators accountable; reflect on its history of colonization and aggression, and on the atrocities caused to the peoples of relevant countries, said Dai.

The allegation that there is genocide in Xinjiang is utterly ridiculous. It is an outright lie with ulterior motives. The United States is obsessed with making lies on Xinjiang-related issues. Yet the truth prevails, he said.

On March 12, 64 countries made a joint statement at the Human Rights Council, urging relevant countries to stop using Xinjiang-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs, stop making politically motivated accusations against China, and stop using human rights issues as an excuse to deter the development of developing countries, he noted.

Dai urged the United States to abandon ideological prejudices and stop politicizing human rights, provoking political confrontation and jeopardizing international cooperation on human rights.

He asked the United States to take concrete action to prevent continuing discrimination, hatred, and even murders against African Americans and Asian Americans in the country, and, at the same time, make contributions to the international human rights cause in an equal and cooperative manner.

