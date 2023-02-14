UrduPoint.com

Chinese Envoy Urges Lifting Of Sanctions To Return "hope Of Survival" To Syrian Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Chinese envoy urges lifting of sanctions to return "hope of survival" to Syrian children

ISLAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A Chinese envoy on Monday called for an immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions by the countries concerned to return the "hope of survival" to children in countries like Syria.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, pointed to the "harsh reality" that unilateral sanctions are decimating the economic foundations and development capacity of the countries affected, robbing many children of their right to development and right to survival, which are the most fundamental of all rights.

In the aftermath of the powerful earthquake in Syria, the unlawful unilateral sanctions have led to a severe shortage of heavy equipment and search and rescue tools, raising grave concerns that many children under the rubble may have perished as a result of untimely rescue or insufficient rescue capacity, Zhang told a Security Council meeting on children and armed conflict.

"We urge the countries concerned to lift all their unlawful unilateral sanctions immediately without conditions, not to become accomplices to the natural disaster, not to rob Syrian children of their hope of survival, and desist from their hypocritical political grandstanding," he said.

Zhang said children are the most innocent group and the most vulnerable victims in armed conflicts, and stressed that conflict prevention and resolution must be the Primary and ultimate means of protection.

The envoy highlighted the need to seek political solutions to resolve conflicts, to act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in good faith, and uphold true multilateralism, strengthen dialogue and cooperation.

The rule of law must be the fundamental guide for prevention, Zhang said, adding that "supporting children's development must be the overarching direction of our endeavors.""To effectively prevent violations against children, we must enhance the spirit of rule of law, and put into practice the requirements of international law on the protection of children in armed conflicts," he said.

Zhang urged "the last country in the world" that has not ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child to act without delay, "so that this vital Convention can truly achieve universal coverage."The United States is the only country unwilling to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Related Topics

Resolution Earthquake Shortage World United Nations Syria China Guide United States May All From

Recent Stories

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

21 minutes ago
 Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation at high-leve ..

Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation at high-level conference in support of occ ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qas ..

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

1 hour ago
 Govt arduously working for betterment of relations ..

Govt arduously working for betterment of relations with all intâ€™l partners: FM

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.