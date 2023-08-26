Chinese envoy urges major countries' joint efforts to solve Peninsula issue

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :A Chinese envoy said Friday that the resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue relies on strong relations among major nations and a stable regional environment.

"The final resolution of the Peninsula issue depends on sound interactions among the major countries and a good regional environment," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the United Nations Security Council.

"Looking back at the history of the Peninsula issue, it is not difficult to realize that diplomatic efforts on the Peninsula issue can be effective only if the major regional countries keep generally stable and cooperative relations," said the ambassador.

Geng said that in recent years, certain countries have used the Peninsula issue as a pretext to deliberately create tensions, incorporate the Peninsula into the Indo-Pacific strategy, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and significantly increase their military presence in the region, gravely jeopardizing the strategic security interests of the Peninsula and the neighboring countries.

"Such practices, fraught with a Cold War mentality, only work to provoke bloc confrontation and undermine mutual trust among parties, serve their own geopolitical interests, and go against the goal of maintaining peace and stability on the Peninsula and advancing its denuclearization," said the envoy.