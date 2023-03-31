UrduPoint.com

Chinese Envoy Visits Shenandoah University In Virginia, U.S.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Chinese envoy visits Shenandoah University in Virginia, U.S.

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) --:Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the United States Xu Xueyuan met with President of Shenandoah University (SU) Tracy Fitzsimmons in Winchester, Virginia, to discuss further cooperation with Chinese universities.

During the visit on Tuesday, Xu commended SU for actively cooperating with Chinese universities despite the strained bilateral relationship and the impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic, said a statement on the embassy's website Thursday.

SU has carried out joint mandarin learning courses and MBA programs, positively contributing to China-U.S. educational exchanges and friendship between the two peoples. Fitzsimmons and faculty members expressed their readiness to further strengthen collaboration with Chinese partner universities to enhance academic and people-to-people ties in the post-COVID-19 era.

Xu and the delegation watched musical performances by teachers and students from the school's Conservatory, after which she made a few remarks.

Related Topics

China Visit Virginia Winchester United States From

Recent Stories

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.