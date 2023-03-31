Chinese envoy visits Shenandoah University in Virginia, U.S.

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) --:Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the United States Xu Xueyuan met with President of Shenandoah University (SU) Tracy Fitzsimmons in Winchester, Virginia, to discuss further cooperation with Chinese universities.

During the visit on Tuesday, Xu commended SU for actively cooperating with Chinese universities despite the strained bilateral relationship and the impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic, said a statement on the embassy's website Thursday.

SU has carried out joint mandarin learning courses and MBA programs, positively contributing to China-U.S. educational exchanges and friendship between the two peoples. Fitzsimmons and faculty members expressed their readiness to further strengthen collaboration with Chinese partner universities to enhance academic and people-to-people ties in the post-COVID-19 era.

Xu and the delegation watched musical performances by teachers and students from the school's Conservatory, after which she made a few remarks.