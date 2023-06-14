Chinese equestrian Hua Tian expects "extra special" Asiad in Hangzhou

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :China's star equestrian Alex Hua Tian unveiled his new slogan, "Rider in Red," at a press conference held on Wednesday, ahead of the 100-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The 33-year-old eventer described the upcoming Asian Games as "extra special". "I can't wait for Hangzhou. As a Chinese athlete, competing at an international championships at home, in front of family, friends and fans is what we all dream of," he said.

Hua Tian, who has a Chinese father and an English mother, made history 15 years ago at the age of 18 by becoming China's first Olympic athlete in equestrian sport and the world's youngest-ever Olympian eventing rider at Beijing 2008.

Reflecting on his previous experience competing in China during the Beijing Olympics, he emphasized the significance of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, as it will be only his second time competing on Chinese soil.

Recently, Hua Tian and his Chinese teammates secured China's second Olympic berth for Paris 2024 by finishing second at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup in Millstreet, Ireland on June 4.

Regarding his slogan, "Rider in Red," Hua Tian explained that it symbolizes the profound connection between horse and rider, which lies at the core of horsemanship.

Hua Tian also introduced his alternative horses, namely Chocs, Stig, Chicko, and Jessie, for the Hangzhou 2022 event. One of these horses will be chosen as his competition horse in the next three and a half months.

With a focus on individual preparations for each horse, Hua Tian's team aims to ensure that they peak at the right time.

Regardless of the outcome, Hua Tian is confident that they will bring unparalleled excitement to the Tonglu Equestrian Park this year.

The Hangzhou Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8, with the equestrian events slated for September 26 to October 6.