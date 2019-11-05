UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ethnic Culture Exchanges Program Launched In Myanmar's Yangon

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

Chinese ethnic culture exchanges program launched in Myanmar's Yangon

YANGON, CHINA,Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A cultural exchange program of Chinese ethnic groups was inaugurated at China Cultural Center in Myanmar's Yangon Tuesday morning.

Set to last till Nov. 15, the program "Colorful Chinese Nation-Walking into the Mekong River (Myanmar)" is organized by the China Ethnic Museum or the Chinese Ethnic Culture Park and sponsored by the China Cultural Center in Myanmar's Yangon and Beijing National Cultural Heritage Protection Foundation.

Li Xiaoyan, counselor of Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said that the cultural program aims to deepen the bilateral cultural exchange and cooperation between Myanmar and China as well as friendship between the two people.

The 11-day cultural program features exhibition displaying intangible cultural heritage crafts by different ethnic groups in China.

The program also includes a photo exhibition displaying dozens of photos and a workshop where the observers can study the tie-dyeing technique of the Bai ethnic group.

Shen Nan, secretary general of Beijing National Cultural Heritage Protection Foundation, said that China is a country with diversified cultural of different ethnic groups and a large number of intangible cultural heritages.

Myanmar people could learn the traditional cultures of Chinese ethnic groups through the program, said Shen.

Related Topics

Exchange China Beijing Nan Myanmar

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

26 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

38 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

41 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

41 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

53 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.