YANGON, CHINA,Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A cultural exchange program of Chinese ethnic groups was inaugurated at China Cultural Center in Myanmar's Yangon Tuesday morning.

Set to last till Nov. 15, the program "Colorful Chinese Nation-Walking into the Mekong River (Myanmar)" is organized by the China Ethnic Museum or the Chinese Ethnic Culture Park and sponsored by the China Cultural Center in Myanmar's Yangon and Beijing National Cultural Heritage Protection Foundation.

Li Xiaoyan, counselor of Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said that the cultural program aims to deepen the bilateral cultural exchange and cooperation between Myanmar and China as well as friendship between the two people.

The 11-day cultural program features exhibition displaying intangible cultural heritage crafts by different ethnic groups in China.

The program also includes a photo exhibition displaying dozens of photos and a workshop where the observers can study the tie-dyeing technique of the Bai ethnic group.

Shen Nan, secretary general of Beijing National Cultural Heritage Protection Foundation, said that China is a country with diversified cultural of different ethnic groups and a large number of intangible cultural heritages.

Myanmar people could learn the traditional cultures of Chinese ethnic groups through the program, said Shen.