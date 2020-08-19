UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Expert Calls For Large Scale Flu Vaccination No Later Than October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Chinese expert calls for large scale flu vaccination no later than October

QINGDAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A leading Chinese expert has urged the public to get a flu shot no later than October, warning of the possibility that COVID-19 may collide with the upcoming seasonal flu.

Wang Chen, vice president of the Chinese academy of Engineering and president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, made the remarks at the annual meeting of the China Association for Science and Technology.

If a patient is infected by both the flu and COVID-19, it will complicate diagnosis, increase the difficulty and cost of isolation, and require more resources, said Wang, adding that the mortality rate may also rise notably.

He added that timely and large-scale flu vaccination is the most effective way to prevent co-infection. Wang said the best time to get a flu shot is before the end of next month and no later than October.

According to experts with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, China's peak flu season is in December and January. It takes two to four weeks for humans to develop antibodies after flu vaccination. The antibodies are expected to provide protection for six to eight months.

Related Topics

Technology China January May October December Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

47 minutes ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

1 hour ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.