Chinese experts conduct COVID-19 tests in Laos for returning Chinese nationals

VIENTIANE, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:A team of Chinese medical personnel on Monday kicked off its COVID-19 Testing Service in three quarantined hotels in the Lao capital Vientiane for the Chinese nationals there waiting for flights headed for China.

In view of the complexity of the COVID-19 situation in Laos and responding to the needs in the joint prevention and control of COVID-19 between China and Laos, the nucleic acid testing team was dispatched to Vientiane on Feb.

7 on an assistance mission.

The team, from China's southwestern Yunnan province, includes six experts on medical testing and traditional Chinese medicine.

Its main tasks in Vientiane include providing on-site COVID-19 nucleic acid testing services, guiding the health monitoring and closed-loop transfer of Chinese air passengers in the seven days before their departure for China, and introducing China's successful experiences of epidemic prevention and control to the related authorities in Laos.