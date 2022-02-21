UrduPoint.com

Chinese Experts Conduct COVID-19 Tests In Laos For Returning Chinese Nationals

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Chinese experts conduct COVID-19 tests in Laos for returning Chinese nationals

VIENTIANE, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:A team of Chinese medical personnel on Monday kicked off its COVID-19 Testing Service in three quarantined hotels in the Lao capital Vientiane for the Chinese nationals there waiting for flights headed for China.

In view of the complexity of the COVID-19 situation in Laos and responding to the needs in the joint prevention and control of COVID-19 between China and Laos, the nucleic acid testing team was dispatched to Vientiane on Feb.

7 on an assistance mission.

The team, from China's southwestern Yunnan province, includes six experts on medical testing and traditional Chinese medicine.

Its main tasks in Vientiane include providing on-site COVID-19 nucleic acid testing services, guiding the health monitoring and closed-loop transfer of Chinese air passengers in the seven days before their departure for China, and introducing China's successful experiences of epidemic prevention and control to the related authorities in Laos.

Related Topics

China Vientiane Laos From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

31 minutes ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

53 minutes ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

2 hours ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>