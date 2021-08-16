UrduPoint.com

Chinese Experts Develop Tech For Mapping Rhesus Monkey Brain At Micrometer Resolution

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Chinese experts develop tech for mapping rhesus monkey brain at micrometer resolution

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese researchers have developed a high-throughput method for mapping the entire brain of the rhesus monkey at micrometer resolution.

This is currently the clearest view of the three-dimensional structure of a rhesus monkey's brain, said Bi Guoqiang, professor at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese academy of Sciences, adding that it also marks an important step toward further understanding of the human brain.

Nerve fiber is the carrier of information underlying all thinking activities and consciousness of the brain. It is usually less than one micrometer in diameter -- one percent of the width of a human hair -- but can be tens of centimeters long in some cases.

Whole-brain mesoscale connectivity mapping that traces these fibers in primates has been hindered by large brain sizes and relatively low throughput of available microscopy methods.

The researchers from the USTC and SIAT developed a high-throughput and high-resolution three-dimensional fluorescence imaging method called VISoR that is capable of completing whole-brain imaging of a rhesus monkey within 100 hours.

They also developed a pipeline termed SMART for sample preparation and handling, optical imaging, as well as semiautomated image reconstruction and tracing for three-dimensional analysis of individual fibers in the monkey brain, according to their recent research article published in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

The new imaging method is expected to facilitate the study of the primate brain, and to have wide application in life science and medicine which require fast, large-scale three-dimensional imaging.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology China Shenzhen National University All From

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

24 minutes ago
 China's 2021 box official total tops 32 bln yuan

China's 2021 box official total tops 32 bln yuan

2 minutes ago
 Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's shortest-serving PM

Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's shortest-serving PM

2 minutes ago
 Man kills sister over property

Man kills sister over property

2 minutes ago
 China says respects choices of Afghan people, cell ..

China says respects choices of Afghan people, cells for smooth transition

2 minutes ago
 Over 76,384 citizens vaccinated in three days

Over 76,384 citizens vaccinated in three days

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.