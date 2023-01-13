Chinese exports fall for 3rd straight month in December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :China's exports slumped for the third straight month in December 2022 amid weaker global demand, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday.

Exports slumped 9.9% from a year ago, slightly better than the 10% decline the market had forecast but the largest drop since February 2020.

The country's shipments to the US dove 19.5% and to the EU were down 17.5% in the same period, while exports to Russia grew 8.3%.

China's imports fell 7.5% year-on-year in December 2022, also better than market estimate of a 9.8% drop. This was the third straight month of falling imports.

For all of 2022, China's exports rose 7.7% and imports 1.1%, the customs administration data showed.