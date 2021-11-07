UrduPoint.com

Chinese Exports Solid In October As Covid Eases Overseas

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 10:00 AM

Chinese exports solid in October as Covid eases overseas

Shanghai, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :China's exports rose by a better-than-expected clip in October, official data showed on Sunday, with demand strengthening in some key markets such as the United States and Covid numbers easing overseas.

The data from the world's second-largest economy also suggested that Chinese factories had kept the goods flowing out despite power outages in recent months caused by emission reduction targets, the surging price of coal, and supply shortages.

The government said last week that the power crisis was winding down thanks to a boost in domestic coal output.

Exports rose a better-than-expected 27.1 percent on-year in October, according to customs authorities, to $300.2 billion.

Imports came in slightly below analyst estimates, rising 20.6 percent in October.

In recent months, several Chinese factories were forced to halt operations due to power outages, raising concerns about global supply chains.

The squeeze had worsened as China's Covid-19 border restrictions hindered shipments of raw materials from overseas while a trade tiff with Australia exacerbated the drop in coal imports.

Related Topics

World Australia Exports China Price United States October Border Sunday Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2021

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criteriu ..

Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criterium at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati ..

Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati Values Visual Book&#039;

9 hours ago
 Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

9 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy ..

Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy: Shaukat Tarin

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.