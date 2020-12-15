UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese FA To Introduce Salary Caps In Top-tier CSL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Chinese FA to introduce salary caps in top-tier CSL

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :China's football association will introduce salary caps for top players from January 1, in a move that could dampen the country's allure for foreign talent.

Chinese nationals playing in the top-tier Chinese Super League will have their annual salaries capped at five million Yuan ($764,000) before tax, while foreigners can be paid a maximum of three million Euros ($3.65 million), the CFA said in a statement Monday.

It said the move was aimed at "curbing 'money football' and an investment bubble." Salary caps will also be for China League One and China League Two players.

The caps are the latest effort in recent years to rein in spending among Chinese clubs after a series of well-known foreign stars moved to the country on eye-watering contracts.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Oscar joined CSL side Shanghai SIPG in January 2017 for an Asian-record 60 million euros on what were reportedly some of the highest wages in football.

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez was also lured over in the same transfer window on a reported world-leading 730,000 euros a week.

CFA president Chen Xuyuan told state news agency Xinhua on Monday that "the CSL club expenditure is about 10 times higher than South Korea's K-League and three times higher than Japan's J-league.""But our national team is lagging far behind," Chen said.

Related Topics

Football China Shanghai Same Japan South Korea Money January 2017 Oscar From Top Million

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

12 minutes ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

26 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

57 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.