Chinese Film "Sister" Leads China Box Office For 2nd Straight Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese feature film "Sister" continued leading the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, generating over 136.36 million Yuan (about 20.77 million U.S. Dollars), according to figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network on Sunday.

The film, putting spotlight on sibling relationship, tells the story between a teenage girl and her younger brother after their parents died in a car crash. It has raked in nearly 200 million yuan in total within two days of screening.

"Godzilla vs Kong," the lastest installment to the cinematic MonsterVerse, came in second, with another 115.56 million yuan added to its total box office of about 773 million yuan.

The animation "Monkey King Reborn" climbed to the third place, and finished the day with a revenue of about 20.67 million yuan.

In fourth and fifth were two domestic productions -- comedy-drama "The Eleventh Chapter" and romantic drama "Tomorrow Will Be Fine," with daily earnings of 11.89 million yuan and 8.44 million yuan, respectively.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

