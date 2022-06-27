UrduPoint.com

Chinese Firm Donates Food Aid To Afghan Quake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Chinese firm donates food aid to Afghan quake victims

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The first batch of food aid donated by a Chinese firm has reached the earthquake-hit region in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan disaster management official said on Monday.

The food aid donated by MCC-JCL Aynak Minerals Company Ltd. (MJAM) reached Khost city, capital of the eastern Khost province on Sunday, Mohammad Salim Haqqani, an official responsible for planning and policy at the office of the state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, told Xinhua.

"We are thankful to all aid agencies, domestic and international organizations which provided aid to us at this difficult time when we are facing an emergency situation, we are grateful as they delivered a lot of assistance," Haqqani said.

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan Wednesday is the deadliest in more than 20 years, causing at least 1,500 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries while destroying more than 3,000 houses.

Haqqani noted that in order to help the calamity-affected people, the disaster management authorities need more relief items and supplies including tents, carpets, mats, tarpaulin, blankets, medicine, foodstuff as well as medical equipment.

Haqqani said the aid will be transported to communities in worst-hit remote districts in Khost and neighboring Paktika provinces at the earliest time.

The food aid included 800 sacks of flour, 800 sacks of rice, 800 bottles of cooking oil, and 800 packages of tea, according to Ahmad Jawad Saleh from the Chinese company MJAM.

China has pledged to provide 7.5 million U.S. Dollars in emergency humanitarian aid for victims of the deadly earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces. A flight carrying the first shipment of the aid including tents and folding beds would reach Afghanistan on Monday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Earthquake China Company Oil Sunday All From Million Flour

Recent Stories

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

29 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

43 minutes ago
 The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs ..

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..

3 hours ago
 Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan go ..

Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan goes viral

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.