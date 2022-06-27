Chinese firm donates food aid to Afghan quake victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The first batch of food aid donated by a Chinese firm has reached the earthquake-hit region in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan disaster management official said on Monday.

The food aid donated by MCC-JCL Aynak Minerals Company Ltd. (MJAM) reached Khost city, capital of the eastern Khost province on Sunday, Mohammad Salim Haqqani, an official responsible for planning and policy at the office of the state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, told Xinhua.

"We are thankful to all aid agencies, domestic and international organizations which provided aid to us at this difficult time when we are facing an emergency situation, we are grateful as they delivered a lot of assistance," Haqqani said.

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan Wednesday is the deadliest in more than 20 years, causing at least 1,500 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries while destroying more than 3,000 houses.

Haqqani noted that in order to help the calamity-affected people, the disaster management authorities need more relief items and supplies including tents, carpets, mats, tarpaulin, blankets, medicine, foodstuff as well as medical equipment.

Haqqani said the aid will be transported to communities in worst-hit remote districts in Khost and neighboring Paktika provinces at the earliest time.

The food aid included 800 sacks of flour, 800 sacks of rice, 800 bottles of cooking oil, and 800 packages of tea, according to Ahmad Jawad Saleh from the Chinese company MJAM.

China has pledged to provide 7.5 million U.S. Dollars in emergency humanitarian aid for victims of the deadly earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces. A flight carrying the first shipment of the aid including tents and folding beds would reach Afghanistan on Monday.