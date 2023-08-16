Open Menu

Chinese Firm IFLYTEK Launches New Version Of AI Language Model

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :China's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent speech company iFLYTEK on Tuesday launched a new version of its AI-powered large language model, Spark Desk 2.0.

The new model serves as a major upgrade of both coding and multimodal capabilities, said Liu Qingfeng, chairman of iFLYTEK, at a launch event held in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province.

According to Liu, the model's coding capabilities have improved in terms of code generation, completion, error correction, explanation and unit testing generation.

As a multimodal model, Spark Desk 2.0 can read and analyze pictures, generate photos, and create pictures and short videos based on ancient poems.

iFLYTEK in May launched Spark Desk with key capabilities including AI-generated content, multi-language understanding, logical reasoning, mathematics and coding. The model has been applied in diverse fields, such as education, office work, and the automobile, financial and medical industries.

