Chinese firm to produce 60M+ doses of Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :- A Chinese company will produce over 60 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

An agreement in this regard has already been signed with Chinese biotech company Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech and the production will start in May this year, a RDIF statement said.

Russia was the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine for public use and it was also the first to launch a mass vaccination drive.

The Sputnik V vaccine is administered through two injections and can be combined with other antigens, including those used against the flu.The difference in the doses is the type of adenovirus used to deliver the vaccine to the body's cells.

According to medical journal The Lancet, interim results from a Phase 3 trial of Sputnik V showed 91.6% efficacy of a two-dose regimen of the adenovirus-based vaccine.