UrduPoint.com

Chinese Firm To Set Up COVID-19 Vaccine Plant In Sri Lanka: Report

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

Chinese firm to set up COVID-19 vaccine plant in Sri Lanka: report

NEW DELHI, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech would soon set up a COVID-19 vaccine plant in Sri Lanka, India's English daily Hindustan Times has reported.

"It will be set up in the dedicated pharmaceutical manufacturing zone in Hambantota," the main town in Hambantota District, Southern Province, the Indian daily quoted Sri Lankan Ambassador to China Palitha Kohona as saying.

The newspaper reported on Sunday that Sri Lanka's State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) had approached the Chinese government about setting up a vaccine plant in the zone earlier this year given the rising demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Sri Lanka.

The SPC and Sinovac then finalized a deal and the specifics of the plant are currently being worked out, Kohona said.

The deal will allow Colombo to source as many as 9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, reported the Indian paper.

The Sinovac vaccine is one of the two Chinese vaccines approved by the World Health Organization under its "emergency use listing."

Related Topics

India World Sri Lanka China Company Colombo Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan ..

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan army's unwillingness to fight

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounced India for blocking it from part ..

Pakistan denounced India for blocking it from participating in UNSC meeting on A ..

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

2 hours ago
 New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in comm ..

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

2 hours ago
 India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.