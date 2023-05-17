UrduPoint.com

Chinese Fishing Vessel Capsizes In Indian Ocean With 39 Missing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean with 39 missing

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A Chinese fishing vessel has capsized in the central Indian Ocean, with its crew of 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian and five Filipino sailors missing, state media reported Wednesday.

A multinational search and rescue operation was underway to locate the mariners, and China's premier called on authorities to strengthen safety procedures for fishing operations at sea.

The missing vessel, named Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028, capsized at about 3 am Beijing time on Tuesday (1900 GMT Monday).

President Xi Jinping ordered the coordinated search, CCTV said, but "so far, no missing persons have been found".

Teams from around the region are now at the scene and China has deployed two commercial vessels -- the Lu Peng Yuan Yu 018 and Yuan Fu Hai -- to help in the operation.

"It is necessary to further strengthen the safety management of fishing vessels at sea and implement preventive measures to ensure the safety of maritime transportation," Premier Li Qiang said, urging relevant ministries to strengthen oversight of the fishing sector.

Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an "emergency mechanism for consular protection" involving embassies and consulates in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries, according to CCTV.

The capsized vessel was owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co., one of China's major state-run fishing companies.

It was authorised to fish for neon flying squid and Pacific saury, according to data from the North Pacific Fishing Commission.

It left Cape Town on May 5, en route to Busan, according to the MarineTraffic tracking website, which last located the vessel on May 10 to the southeast of Reunion, a tiny French island in the Indian Ocean.

Penglai Jinglu Fishery also runs squid and tuna fishing operations in international waters including the Indian Ocean and waters surrounding Latin America.

The company declined to answer AFP questions about the incident.

China has the world's largest distant-water fishing fleet, though estimates of its size vary widely.

In 2017, Beijing pledged the fleet would be capped at 3,000 vessels, but a 2020 report from United Kingdom-based think tank Overseas Development Institute placed its size at just under 17,000.

The decision followed an international backlash against overfishing by Chinese vessels.

As stocks at home deplete, Chinese fishermen have increasingly sailed further afield and become entangled in a growing number of maritime disputes and accidents.

In 2019, the Philippines accused a Chinese vessel of ramming a Philippine boat in the disputed South China Sea, causing it to sink and putting the lives of nearly a dozen crew members at risk.

AFP has contacted the foreign ministries in China and the Philippines for updates on casualties.

Related Topics

India Missing Persons World Australia Sri Lanka China Company Beijing Cape Town Busan Indonesia Philippines Maldives Tank May Stocks 2017 2019 2020 Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health re ..

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health response to COVID-19 pandemic in ..

9 hours ago
 Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1- ..

Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1-0 victory over Milan

9 hours ago
 Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.