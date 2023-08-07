Open Menu

Chinese Flood Control Authorities Vow All-out Rescue Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 06:20 PM

BEIJING, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese flood control authorities pledged all-out search and rescue efforts on Sunday as intensified floods pose challenges to multiple regions.

North China's Tianjin faces massive pressures as two floods are passing through and a third one is about to arrive, while Beijing and Hebei have the challenging tasks of relief and reconstruction, according to a meeting of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, the Ministry of Emergency Management, and several other government departments.

For northeast China's Heilongjiang and Jilin, water levels surpassed the alert line in parts of the Songhuajiang and Nenjiang rivers.

As a new round of downpours lashed Guangxi and Yunnan, the country's southern and southwestern regions also saw increasing risks of floods and other natural disasters.

At the meeting, authorities mapped out a series of flood control measures in affected regions, from improving facilities at temporary shelters to strengthening dike patrol and accelerating reconstruction.

China has maintained the Level-II emergency response in Tianjin and Hebei and Level-III in Beijing, Jilin, and Heilongjiang.The central government departments have sent 9,000 home emergency kits to Tianjin, Jilin, and Heilongjiang to support relocation and settlement of residents.

