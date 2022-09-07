UrduPoint.com

Chinese Flood Relief Goods Delivered To GB Through Khunjrab: Moin Ul Haq

Published September 07, 2022

Chinese flood relief goods delivered to GB through Khunjrab: Moin ul Haq

BEIJING, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador Moin ul Haque on Wednesday, appreciating the Chinese government for its continuous support, said the first consignment of flood relief goods transported through the Khunjrab Pass was delivered to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

"Chinese flood relief support for Pakistan continues. The first batch of flood relief goods through Khunjrab was delivered to GB today. I would like to thank the leadership of Xinjiang for this generous and timely support," he said in a tweet.

Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency Luo Zhaohui had recently announced an additional amount of RMB 300 million to support the flood-hit people in Pakistan.

He also announced to deliver 200 tons of vegetables via the Karakoram Highway to the flood-affected people within a week.

Earlier, the Chinese government has announced RMB 100 million emergency humanitarian assistance and delivered tents and disaster relief supplies by its air force cargo aircraft at Karachi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in their separate messages have already expressed profound gratitude to the Chinese leadership and people for the relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.

