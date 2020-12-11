Chinese FM calls for efforts to rebuild healthy, stable China-U.S. ties

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday called for joint efforts from China and the United States to rebuild the strategic framework for the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

Wang made the remarks at a symposium on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2020.

Noting that China-U.S.

relations have arrived at a new historical juncture, Wang said it is necessary for both sides, proceeding from the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the common well-being of all countries in the world, summarize the experience of the mutually beneficial cooperation since the establishment of the China-U.S. diplomatic relations, reflect on the lessons from the fact that bilateral ties were at a low ebb in recent years, and work for rebuilding the strategic framework for the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.