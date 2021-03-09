UrduPoint.com
Chinese FM Congratulates Aboul-Gheit On Reappointment As Arab League Chief

BEIJING, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on the latter's reappointment as secretary-general of the Arab League (AL).

In the message, Wang said that in recent years, China and Arab countries have been continuously deepening mutual strategic trust and have achieved fruitful results in various fields through exchanges and cooperation.

Particularly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, both sides have helped each other and worked together as responsible partners, writing a new chapter of the China-Arab friendship, he added.

Wang said he is willing to work with Aboul-Gheit to actively realize outcomes of the ninth ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, make good preparations for the first China-Arab summit, and build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, so as to lift the China-Arab strategic partnership to a higher level.

