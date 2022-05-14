UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM Congratulates South Korea's New FM On Assuming Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Chinese FM congratulates South Korea's new FM on assuming office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Park Jin on his assumption of office as foreign minister of South Korea.

In his message, Wang said China and South Korea are forever close neighbors and inseparable partners.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, Wang said that over the past 30 years, bilateral relations have enjoyed all-round and rapid development with fruitful exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Under new circumstances, China is ready to work with South Korea to push for greater development of China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership, Wang said.

Related Topics

China South Korea

Recent Stories

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in ..

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in Sialkot

16 minutes ago
 LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

50 minutes ago
 Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement i ..

Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement in schools

1 hour ago
 China's SMEs Development Index retreats in April

China's SMEs Development Index retreats in April

1 hour ago
 Two shops sealed in kasur

Two shops sealed in kasur

1 hour ago
 First C919 jet to be delivered completes successfu ..

First C919 jet to be delivered completes successful maiden test flight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.