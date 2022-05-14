ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Park Jin on his assumption of office as foreign minister of South Korea.

In his message, Wang said China and South Korea are forever close neighbors and inseparable partners.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, Wang said that over the past 30 years, bilateral relations have enjoyed all-round and rapid development with fruitful exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Under new circumstances, China is ready to work with South Korea to push for greater development of China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership, Wang said.