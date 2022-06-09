UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM Extends Condolences Over Bangladesh's Container Depot Fire, Explosions

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen over Bangladesh's container depot fire and explosions.

In his message, Wang said he was shocked to learn of the severe fire and explosions at a container depot in Bangladesh's Chattogram district, which had caused heavy casualties.

Wang offered his deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured. The Chinese side is willing to provide assistance within its capacity according to Bangladesh's needs for follow-up response, Wang said.

He said China is also willing to work with Bangladesh to strengthen cooperation in fields such as emergency response, disaster prevention and mitigation, and jointly safeguard the safety and well-being of the two peoples.

