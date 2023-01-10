UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM Holds Phone Talks With Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Chinese FM holds phone talks with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held phone conversations with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

He said that China and Pakistan enjoy a special friendship and high-level mutual trust, and the close high-level interactions between the two countries have injected strong impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

China is ready to work with Pakistan to take the important consensus between leaders of the two countries as guidance, continuously deepen their traditional friendship, and join hands to forge an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, he noted.

Qin Gang stressed that as the Chinese Lunar New Year is approaching, China pays close attention to the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan, and hoped that Pakistan would continue to take effective security measures.

In his message, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto sent his Chinese Lunar New Year greetings and once again congratulated Qin on his recent appointment and vowed to push forward all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new high.

He said that Pakistan would spare no effort to protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari China

Recent Stories

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

10 minutes ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

11 minutes ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

15 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

33 minutes ago
 realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with ..

Realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with an Extended 4GB RAM Update

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.