UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM Holds Phone Talks With Indonesian Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Chinese FM holds phone talks with Indonesian counterpart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday held a phone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. As a major country of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indonesia is also an important partner of Belt and Road cooperation, Qin noted.

China-Indonesia relations are facing new development opportunities currently, the Chinese diplomat said, adding that he stands ready to work with Marsudi to follow the strategic guidance of the two countries heads of state to push for a closer and stronger China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

China encourages more quality Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Indonesia, and hopes Indonesia to provide more safety guarantee and policy facilitation, Qin said.

For her part, Marsudi said China is an important partner of Indonesia on bilateral and multilateral levels, and Indonesia is looking forward to the development of bilateral ties and will strengthen exchange and cooperation with China.

Indonesia attaches great importance to and will try its best to ensure the security of Chinese projects and personnel, said Marsudi, adding that Indonesia welcomes the arrivals of Chinese tourists as early as possible.

Indonesia, who holds the ASEAN presidency this year, will be dedicated to promoting the development of ASEAN-China relations and expects continuous support from China, she said.

Qin said China fully supports the work of Indonesia as the rotating president of ASEAN and believes that Indonesia will reflect its leadership in achieving a greater development of the ASEAN community with a shared future and East Asia cooperation.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Road Indonesia Turkish Lira From Best Asia

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

3 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs En ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Dr ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities ..

Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6t ..

41 minutes ago
 Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.