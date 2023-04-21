Chinese FM meets Gambian counterpart

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday met in Shanghai with Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, who came to China to attend the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World and paid a visit to the country.

Noting China is advancing the process of Chinese modernization, Qin said it will bring greater development opportunities to the international community, including Gambia.

China is willing to strengthen exchanges with Gambia at all levels and in governance, and continue to provide support to Gambia's economic and social development within its capacity, Qin added.

"I have just visited Xinjiang and witnessed its beauty with my own eyes," said Tangara, adding that Gambia will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy and firmly support China's position on issues related to Taiwan and Xinjiang.

Tangara said Gambia appreciates the Chinese government's people-centered governance philosophy and hopes to deepen and expand exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields.

Gambia supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, which are all proposed by China, and supports China's continued development, Tangara added