Chinese FM Meets Iranian Counterpart In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing on Tuesday.

Qin said the fruitful talks held by the two heads of state resulted in broad and important consensus, provided important strategic guidance and injected strong impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

China stands ready to work with Iran to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, implement the latest consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for new progress on the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, Qin added.

Qin said the two sides should continue to support each other on issues concerning core interests, strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional affairs, make joint efforts to promote enduring peace and stability in the region, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice.

Noting that Iran attaches great importance to developing relations with China, Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran is ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and ensure the comprehensive cooperation plan of the two countries achieves more results.

On the Iranian nuclear issue, Amir-Abdollahian introduced the latest progress in the negotiations on resuming implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and expressed appreciation for China's constructive role.

Noting that China supports Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, Qin said that China will continue to promote the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, and calls on other parties concerned to make active efforts toward this end.

