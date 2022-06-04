(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DILI, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Timor-Leste's ruling Revolutionary Front for an Independent Timor-Leste (Fretilin) general secretary Mari Alkatiri and Aniceto Guterres Lopes, speaker of the national parliament, here on Saturday.

Wang said that Fretilin is a political party with glorious tradition, which has been committed to the rebirth of the country since it was born, and still plays an important role today in the development and revitalization of Timor-Leste.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has a long-standing relationship with Fretilin, and the two parties have always maintained inter-party exchanges, said Wang, adding that China appreciates Fretilin's firm adherence to the one-China policy and is willing to take the joint commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Timor-Leste's independence and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges, consolidate mutual trust and deepen friendship.

Wang said that the important experience of the CPC, which has been in power for a long time and enjoys wide support from the people, is that it maintains its advanced nature, keeps up with the times and combines advanced Marxist theories with China's specific practices.

The second important experience, Wang said, is to stick to its idea of serving the people, to practice the original mission and to insist on coming from the people and going to the people, Wang said.

He added that the third important experience is to focus on stability, successively mapping out and implementing development plans, and hence to be able to draw a blueprint to the end.

The fourth experience, according to Wang, is to ensure purity, adhere to self-revolution, hold zero tolerance for corruption, and establish a complete supervision system.

For his part, Alkatiri said that since the independence of Timor-Leste, both sides have maintained close links and active exchanges, and have become good partners in the joint building of the Belt and Road.

He appreciated China for siding with his country during the challenging times and for China's strong support for Timor-Leste's construction, economic development and the fight against the pandemic.

He also said Timor-Leste has never changed its position on adhering to the one-China policy, and remained committed to strengthening planning and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

Alkatiri stressed that China has not only safeguarded world peace, but also shared development dividends with other countries and stayed committed to maintaining fairness and justice, which brought development and opportunities to other countries. He pledged to work with China to remain committed to pursuing the common goals of developing countries.

Wang stressed that China's development stems from the Chinese people's wisdom, diligence and hard work, instead of aggression and colonialization, let alone power politics and bullying.

China's continued development represents a growing force for world peace and global stability, which offers more development opportunities for various countries, Wang said.

He noted that China is always willing to help developing countries, as well as small and medium-sized countries accelerate their development, and its cooperation with other countries has never been attached with any political conditions.

Some countries have attempted to draw lines along ideology and provoke new bloc confrontation in the world, which runs counter to the trend of the times and is doomed to fail, Wang said.

China will forever remain a trustworthy and reliable friend and partner of developing countries, he noted.