Chinese FM Meets With U.S. Secretary Of State
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on Sunday.
As agreed between China and the United States, Blinken is visiting China from June 18 to 19.
