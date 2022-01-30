UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM Sends Message Of Sympathy To Indian FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Chinese FM sends message of sympathy to Indian FM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday sent a message of sympathy to Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

In his message, Wang said that upon learning of Jaishankar's infection with COVID-19, he would like to extend sincere sympathy to him and wish him a speedy recovery.

Noting that China and India have helped each other and overcome difficulties together since the outbreak of COVID-19, Wang said that he stands ready to work with Jaishankar to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and promote the healthy development of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

India China Sunday

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

6 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

14 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

14 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>