Chinese FM sends message of sympathy to Indian FM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday sent a message of sympathy to Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

In his message, Wang said that upon learning of Jaishankar's infection with COVID-19, he would like to extend sincere sympathy to him and wish him a speedy recovery.

Noting that China and India have helped each other and overcome difficulties together since the outbreak of COVID-19, Wang said that he stands ready to work with Jaishankar to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and promote the healthy development of bilateral relations.