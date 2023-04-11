Chinese FM to attend fourth foreign ministers' meeting among neighboring countries of Afghanistan, visit Uzbekistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :-- At the invitation of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attend the fourth foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and visit Uzbekistan from April 12 to 13, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Tuesday.