Chinese FM To Attend Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting, 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Chinese FM to attend Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting

BEIJING, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Dialogue Relations and the sixth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Chongqing, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Sunday.

The meetings will be co-chaired by Wang and diplomats from relevant ASEAN countries from June 7 to 8, according to spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

