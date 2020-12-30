Chinese FM To Visit African Countries Next Week
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 in 2021 at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the announcement on Wednesday in Beijing