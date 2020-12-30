UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese FM To Visit African Countries Next Week

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Chinese FM to visit African countries next week

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 in 2021 at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the announcement on Wednesday in Beijing

Related Topics

China Botswana Tanzania Seychelles Congo Nigeria From

Recent Stories

PML-N will hold meeting to decide line of action o ..

8 minutes ago

House of Wisdom is model for future communities: J ..

21 minutes ago

Committee constituted for recommendations & adopti ..

26 minutes ago

FCA officially launches smart &#039;UAE-TIR&#039;, ..

36 minutes ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi wraps up the year with dazzling shows of ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.