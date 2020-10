Chinese FM to visit Asian countries

BEIJING, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos, and Thailand, and pay a transit visit to Singapore from Oct. 11 to 15, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.

Wang will visit at the invitation of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.