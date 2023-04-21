UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM To Visit Philippines

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Chinese FM to visit Philippines

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, at the invitation of Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, will visit the Philippines from April 21 to 23, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

