Chinese FM To Visit Philippines
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, at the invitation of Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, will visit the Philippines from April 21 to 23, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
