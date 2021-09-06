UrduPoint.com

Chinese Football Players Urged To Focus On Japan Match After Loss To Australia

Mon 06th September 2021

DOHA, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :China's football national team players have been urged to put the disappointment of losing to Australia behind them and concentrate on preparing for their next World Cup Asian qualifier against Japan, according to a team official.

China suffered a 3-0 loss to Australia in their first game of the third and final stage of the Asia World Cup qualification last Thursday evening, hours before Japan arrived in Doha to face China on Tuesday.

"The Japanese team arrived the next morning. We told the news to our players in order to help them get over the defeat to Australia and move their focus on to the upcoming match against Japan," said Chinese team official Zhang He.

Japan, who was upset by Oman 1-0 at home last Thursday in their opening game of the third round of World Cup Asian qualification, will be also under huge pressure entering the clash with China.

Zhang said China went about studying the Japanese team long before the match.

"Our technical staff began to follow Japan, their Europe-based players in particular, after the second round of World Cup Asian qualification finished, and we are preparing for the match against them based on the analysis of their game combined with the problems we showed in the Australia game," he said.

Zhang blamed lack of quality friendlies for China's unsatisfying performance against Australia.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over more than one year China did not play any international friendly, especially those against the Asian teams ranked higher than China," he said.

Zhang suggested that China may alter their tactical approach of defending high up the pitch and pressing, which failed them in the game against the Australian side, when facing Japan.

"China needs to make prompt adjustments considering the problems exposed in the Australia match," he said.

