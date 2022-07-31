LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :China's Shen Menglu has signed a two-year contract with Celtic FC's women's team, the Scottish club announced on Saturday.

Shen, 20, joins Celtic from Portugal's Atletico Ouriense. The left-sided player previously played for Sporting Lisbon.

Shen will wear the No. 28 shirt at Celtic, whose new season starts with a home match against Hibernian on Monday.

Shen joins compatriot Shen Mengyu, who signed for Celtic last season. The 20-year-old midfielder won both the Scottish Women's Cup and the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup with the team.