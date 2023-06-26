Open Menu

Chinese Foreign Minister Meets Sri Lankan Counterpart

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Ali Sabry, Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Beijing on Sunday.

Qin said China and Sri Lanka have respected and supported each other since establishing diplomatic ties, setting a good example of friendly exchanges and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes. He called on the two sides to fully implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, enhance high-level and people-to-people exchanges, and promote the joint construction of a high-quality Belt and Road.

Qin added that China will continue to provide assistance to Sri Lanka's economic and social development and the improvement of people's livelihood to the best of its capacity.

Hailing China as a great friend and important partner in development, Sabry said Sri Lanka treasures the selfless assistance provided by the Chinese government and people to its national independence and economic development, and thanks China for its valuable support for Sri Lanka in handling the debt issue and overcoming temporary difficulties.

Sri Lanka will continue to firmly uphold the one-China policy, ensure the construction of the Belt and Road, work in close coordination with China on multilateral occasions, and promote the further development of bilateral ties, Sabry added.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. Qin said in the face of complex and volatile circumstances, China will work with other countries to safeguard regional and world peace, stability and prosperity and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

