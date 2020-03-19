Chinese foundations donate more supplies to Europe

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti-corona-virus supplies including 1.5 million masks donated by two Chinese foundations have arrived in Belgium and will be handed over to France, Slovenia and Belgium.

This is the third batch of supplies sent to European countries by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation.

Previously, supplies have been sent to Italy, Spain and Belgium, said the Jack Ma Foundation Thursday.

The Electronic World Trade Platform smart logistics hub, which was jointly built by the Belgian government and Alibaba at Belgium's Liege Airport, has played an important role in processing relief goods from China to Europe.

Cainiao, Alibaba's logistics subsidiary, will increase its charter cargo flights between east China's Hangzhou city and Liege to five a week to send relief goods to Europe.